Baby Yoda merchandise has steadily been flooding the scene since the lovable character went viral last fall and today LEGO is getting in on the action. Taking to its Twitter to announce its latest pack of BrickHeadz figures, we’ve now gotten our first look at the upcoming Mandalorian and Baby Yoda figures. That’s on top of a new 1,000-piece Razor Crest creation packed with minifigures from the series. Head below for a closer look.

LEGO debuts new Baby Yoda BrickHeadz figure

Today we’re getting a first look at two new creations from the LEGO Mandalorian series. The first of which brings the titular character into LEGO’s lineup of collectible BrickHeadz figures alongside the Child, aka Baby Yoda. This two-pack of figures contains 295-bricks and assembles the Child in his white hoverpram as well as Mando.

Like you’d expect from the BrickHeadz theme, the kit will retail for $19.99 when it launches officially in August. Right now, you can lock-in your pre-order over on LEGO’s official site if you won’t want to wait on buying your own brick-built Baby Yoda.

Next up, we have the second actual minifigure-scale Mandalorian LEGO set. Following the AT-ST Raider build we took a look at last year, now you’ll be able to assemble Mando’s ionic Razor Crest ship. It stacks up to 1,023-pieces and includes plenty of minifigures from hit Disney+ show. While you’ll find the Mandalorian himself, there’s also Greef Karga, IG-11, and a Scout Trooper. Oh, and most excitingly, there’s, of course, a Baby Yoda figure.

The ship measures 5.5-inches high and 11-inches long. It comes complete with the two eye-catching engines on the side as well as an opening cockpit, furnished interior, and more. LEGO’s Razor Crest fetches $129.99 and will launch on September 1, a month after the LEGO Baby Yoda BrickHeadz kit. You can already pre-order this one right now as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!