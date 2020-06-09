After debuting a series of buildable Star Wars helmets to a great reception, LEGO is bringing the same concept into the Marvel universe with its latest creation. Debuting with the face of the MCU, the new LEGO Iron Man Helmet assembles the iconic comic book hero out of 480-pieces with plenty of details along the way. Head below for all the info on the new release, including when you’ll be able to add this one to your collection and more.

LEGO assembles new Iron Man Helmet

One of LEGO’s most interesting releases this year has been its lineup of buildable Star Wars helmets. And it looks like we weren’t the only ones to love them, as now the company is taking that same concept and applying it to other themes in its stable. First up is Marvel, and what better character to give this treatment to than Iron Man.

Complete with his signature red and gold color scheme, this will be just the latest brick-built version of Tony Stark. Aside from the countless Iron Man suits that have been introduced as minifigures, there have also been two BrickHeadz memorializing the hero. But all of those pale in comparison to the latest release.

Stacking up to 480-pieces, the new LEGO Iron Man Helmet stands over 7.5-inches tall and matures over 4-inches wide. Just like the Star Wars variants, there are plenty of interesting part usages leveraged here to pull off the Avenger’s likeness, including all-new gold elements. A display stand completes the build with a matching nameplate.

We’re also getting refreshed packing this time around in the same UCS-style that we’ve come accustomed to from the Star Wars theme. This is also the most recent set to enter with an 18-years or older age rating, which hopefully means we’ll see some more advanced building techniques throughout.

LEGO will be officially debuting its latest Marvel set later this month. The Iron Man Helmet enters with a $59.99 price tag and will begin shipping come June 21.

9to5Toys’ Take:

First things first, I’m thrilled that LEGO is branching out its buildable helmet theme to other properties, and Marvel nonetheless. But at first glance, the implementation seems to be a little lacking. The price isn’t fantastic, even taking the Disney tax into account. And then there’s the overall design, which looks great at some angles and not so much at others. I’m reserving my full judgment for when it officially ships, but at this point, I’m not 100% sold like the Star Wars helmets.

