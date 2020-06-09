New all-time lows take up to $130 off Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 starting at $530

- Jun. 9th 2020 8:25 am ET

0

B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $730, today’s offer is good for a $130 discount, is $30 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. The 128GB model is also on sale for $530, down from $650. Both configurations are available at Best Buy for the same price. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display and includes a S-Pen alongside support for its 2-in-1 DeX software. So whether you’re looking to write down notes or get work done at a desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is up for the task. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Protect your new tablet by picking up Samsung’s official S6 Book Cover for $45 at Amazon with some of your savings. This cover offers nearly 360-degree coverage of the Galaxy S6, keeping both the screen and rear casing from being scratched and the like.

This morning we also spotted a discount on Samsung’s A51 128GB Smartphone, which drops it to the best price yet at $285. We’re also still seeing SanDisk’s 1TB microSD card at $230, which can be used to expand the storage on either the featured tablet or the aforementioned smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy.

