Samsung’s A51 128GB Smartphone is down to $285, its best price yet

B&H offers the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $284.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $330 price tag and $4 less than today’s Amazon Gold Box. It’s also $9 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Notable features here include a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display backed by Samsung’s Exynos Octa-Core Processor. You can capture high-resolution images up to 48MP thanks to a combination of various lenses including a 12MP ultrawide camera. It was one of the best-selling phones in the first part of 2020 and Amazon shoppers have left great ratings.

Make the most of your savings today and grab Spigen’s Rugged Armor case for $11. While it sports a rough and tumble desgn, Spigen does a great job of not adding too much bulk along the way. The sleek footprint ensures that you’ll still be able to fit your phone inside a pocket without adding too much weight. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features:

Introducing the new A Series: the features you’ve been waiting for in your unlocked cell phone. Take crisp pics with the 48MP quad camera. Immerse yourself in a spacious high definition screen, powered by a long-lasting, fast charging battery.

Unlocked by Samsung: Pick more than just your new cell phone. With your unlocked device, choose your preferred carrier, data plan, services, features and apps, and get your phone exactly how you want it.

Crisp. Colorful. Captivating. Dive into edge-to-edge color with an expansive 6. 5” Infinity-O Display featuring a Super AMOLED screen that brings cinematic clarity right to your fingertips.

