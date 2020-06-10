We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we still have deep deals live on NordVPN services, there are plenty of new price drops popping up on the Apple App Stores today. There is a large selection of top-tier music production apps, weather suites, photography editors, budget trackers, racing, and more on tap. Highlights include Vertigo Racing, WEATHER NOW, 3DPro Camera, a collection of KORG music apps, System Activity Monitors, and Easy Spending Budget, among others. Head below for your complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac/PC Pro: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Vertigo Racing: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $9 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AR-kid: Space: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Duplicate Contacts Remover+: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Card Crusade: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Marvin The Cube: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crisis of the Middle Ages: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EvolverFX AUv3 Audio Plugin: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MultiTrack Recorder Plugin: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $23 (Reg. $45)

More on Vertigo Racing :

Drive as fast as you can and survive! Race vintage cars in this unique game, controlling just the car pedals. Collect 10 vintage cars, upgrade and paint them! Drive in 10 beautiful levels, through snow, ice, dust, mountains and hills! Win all 200 cups in Distance and Race modes! Listen to fantastic rock’n’roll music! Your progress is saved to your iCloud account…We hope you’ll enjoy the game, thank you for playing!

