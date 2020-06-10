Today’s Best Game Deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $42, Celeste $7, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now matching the Nintendo summer sale pricing on a number of first- and third-party titles. You can now score Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for $41.99 with free digital delivery. Down from the regular $60, this is matching the current eShop pricing and the lowest we can find. We have seen it go for slightly less in the past, but this is matching the most readily available deals we have tracked. Donkey, Diddy, Dixie, and Cranky Kong are back and are now joined by their groovy surfing simian friend, Funky Kong. This is a remake of the original game for Switch with all the challenging platforming you remember as well as a new mode for novice players. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Celeste, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Darksiders III, Alien: Isolation Collection, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, and much more. We also have a series of digital PlayStation and Xbox deals available as well as the wide-ranging Nintendo summer sale.
Digital/Summer Sales:
- Nintendo summer sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of titles
- Sony Days of Play Sale up to 50% off games, and more
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $23 (Reg. $45)
Today’s best game deals:
- Celeste $7 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders III $5 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- FIFA 20 $10 on PSN (Reg. $25+)
- Or $18 on Xbox
- Battlefield 4 Premium $10 (Reg. $40)
- Forza Horizon 4 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus extra 5% off with a Target RedCard
- Borderlands GOTY Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Trials of Mana $40 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 from $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Sunset Overdrive $5 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Or $20 on Xbox
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $20 (Reg. $30)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $15)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 via PSN
- Madden NFL 20 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Frostpunk $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom (physical) $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
New Destiny 2 content arrives today as Bungie sets roadmap through 2022
Final update for Battlefield V is here with new maps, weapons, vehicles, more
Need for Speed Heat will offer PC, PS4, and Xbox cross-play starting tomorrow
Lost-lost SimRefinery game from the SimCity developers now playable online
EA is launching 25+ games on Steam, EA Access coming this summer
PSA: Sony’s rarely in-stock DS4 Back Button Attachment is now available at $30
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will let players take their first steps in early 2021
