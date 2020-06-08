NordVPN offers 2-years of service for $84 with protection for all your devices

NordVPN has launched its summer sale which offers 2-years of service for $3.49 per month or $83.76 total when promo code BESTVPN is applied during checkout. Regularly up to $12 per month, today’s deal matches our previous mention although you had to be locked into a longer contract at the same rate. Nord is one of the most trusted services available today, head over to VPN Mentor or Best VPN for more details. Notable features include support for up to six devices simultaneously, your choice of nearly 3,000 servers, and Nord’s trusted double encryption process. Now more than ever it’s important to protect yourself online and using a rock-solid VPN is a great way to help. Additional details can be found on this page. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

NordVPN features:

Double Encryption

Access over 2900+ servers worldwide

Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming

Onion Over VPN

No logs policy

Connect 6 devices at the same time

Enjoy full access to all NordVPN features completely risk-free. If you are not 100% satisfied, tell us within 30 days of the purchase date and get a full refund.

