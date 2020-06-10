Slash $35 off NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at a new Amazon low of $195

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (MK62) for $195.21 shipped. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer is good for a $35 discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. As one of NETGEAR’s latest router systems, this Wi-Fi 6 package can dish out 3,000-square feet of coverage with up to 1.8Gb/s speeds across its four download channels. The two included routers will provide ample connectivity for multi-story homes, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports allow for wired expansion in multiple rooms. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1260 customers. Head below for more.

A more cost effective way to make the switch to Wi-Fi 6 is with NETGEAR’s 4-Stream Router at $99. Here you’ll be giving up the mesh capabilities of the lead deal, dropping coverage down to 1,500-square feet. But it comes well-reviewed with a 4.1/5 star rating from over 3,500 shoppers and will surely handle the networking needs of smaller homes without a hitch.

Those hoping to upgrade their network with a higher-end offering can currently save $100 on NETGEAR’s AX12 Wi-Fi 6 router at one of its lowest prices yet. That’s on top of Ubiquiti discounts and more from $70. Speaking of Ubiquiti, the company’s new UniFi Protect NVR just hit the scene with expandable local storage and more.

N ETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

With Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System you’ll enjoy advanced whole home WiFi designed to deliver smooth video streaming and fast online gaming to more devices at the same time. Experience the next generation of WiFi 6, perfect for medium to large homes up to 3,000 sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps.

