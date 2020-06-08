Save on NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 routers, Ubiquiti mesh systems, more from $70

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) for $499.99 shipped. Normally selling for $600, today’s offer nets you $100 in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $11 of the all-time low. Armed with support for Wi-Fi 6, NETGEAR’s AX12 takes full advantage of the recent standard’s perks. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.8Gb/s of overall throughput across 12 download channels and up to 3,500-square feet of coverage. On top of that, there’s four Gigabit Ethernet ports with LAN aggregation capabilities, eight beamforming antennas, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $70.

Also on sale today, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ubiquiti AmpliFi Instant Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $149.99. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $180, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Features here include 4,000-square feet of coverage, up to 1.1Gb/s speeds, and a built-in display for showcasing network stats. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Other notable networking deals:

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Router features:

NETGEAR Nighthawk tri-band AX12 Wi-Fi router provides fast Wi-Fi with up to 10.8 Gbps combined wireless speed. This powerful router supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard to provide four times increased data capacity to handle more devices on your network. 12-stream tri-band Wi-Fi enables multiple 4K/8K streaming, low-latency gaming, and new blazing-fast Internet speeds.

