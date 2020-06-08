Today Ubiquiti is officially releasing its latest product, the new UniFi Protect Network Video Recorder. Serving as the most recent addition to its Protect home security camera system, the new all-in-one device provides local storage, support for up to 50 cameras, and upgradable storage. Head below for all the details on Ubiquiti’s latest.

Ubiquiti releases new UniFi Protect NVR

Ubiquiti’s Protect ecosystem has been growing considerably over the past year or so, with fresh upgrades to both the hardware and software that drives it. Back when we originally took the system for a spin, UniFi Protect was in its early stages replacing the company’s previous, business-facing security platform. Now a year later, we’re getting a new piece of hardware to further bolster what the system is capable of.

Enter the new UniFi Protect Network Video Recorder. Serving as an all-in-one release for getting started with Ubiquiti’s security system, it comes equipped with all of the built-in Protect functionality you’d expect. The NVR also packs four 3.5-inch hard drive bays into its rack-mountable design.

Off the shelf, it comes configured without storage, but can be upgraded with various capacities of drives. While Ubiquiti uses 8TB drives as a reference, right now reports say that 10TB drives will work as well. Support for up to 50 cameras gives it the flexibility to fit into a variety of systems, which pairs nicely with the expandable storage.

Before, if you wanted to bring UniFi Protect into an existing Ubiquiti install, you’d need to opt for a Cloud Key or Dream Machine Pro. In either case, local storage was limited and for the latter, your router would be sharing the heavy lifting with the security system. So the UniFi Protect NVR is well-positioned in the lineup for power-users and the like.

The UniFi Protect enters with a $299 price tag and is now available for purchase direct from Ubiquiti.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given that Ubiquiti kicked off UniFi Protect with a focus on home usage, it’s great to see the company begin releasing some more powerful options for adopting the security platform. While businesses and the like will surely benefit from something like UniFi Protect Network Video Recorder, really anyone who’s serious about local recordings will enjoy it, as well.

Plus, given that the release of the UniFi Protect Doorbell, this enters at a perfect time for those in the Ubiquiti networking system looking to bring its security capabilities into the mix ahead of time.

If you’re looking for how to take advantage of either the UniFi networking ecosystem, or its Protect lineup, be sure to swing by our getting started guides for all of our recommendations, tips, and tricks.

