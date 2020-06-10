Bundle QNAP’s 2-bay NAS with two 4TB Seagate hard drives for $300 ($400 value)

- Jun. 10th 2020 11:37 am ET

0

Today only, Adorama is currently offering the QNAP TS-228A 2-Bay NAS bundled with two 4TB Seagate IronWolf Hard Drives for $299.99 shipped. Typically picking up everything included in this bundle would run you $400, with today’s offer beating the combined all-time lows by $50 and marking the best value to date. QNAP’s 2-bay NAS is a notable option for configuring daily backups with a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB slots, and up to 112Mb/s transfer speeds. Throw in the 8TB worth of storage included here, and you’ll be well on your way towards building out a media server and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

For those in search of a more affordable way to kickstart a home media or backup server, Synology’s new DS220j NAS may very well do the trick at $170. We found it to be a compelling option for just that use case in our hands-on look earlier this spring.

If the featured package isn’t cutting it for you, we’ve spotted some other ongoing deals that are worth a closer look. Right now you can still save up to $150 on Synology DS1019+ NAS bundles at new all-time lows on top of a $120 discount on Intel’s latest NUC 10 Mini PC.

QNAP 2-Bay NAS bundle features:

The TS-228A 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP is a lightweight yet powerful NAS designed for private cloud and home entertainment. Equipped with a Realtek RTD1295 quad-core processor, the enclosure provides home users with powerful features including snapshot-based backup, file synchronization, and private cloud services. It streams photos, music, and videos to multiple devices such as smart TVs, music players, and game consoles with energy-saving and quiet operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Adorama

Adorama
QNAP

QNAP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go