Bundle QNAP’s 2-bay NAS with two 4TB Seagate hard drives for $300 ($400 value)

Today only, Adorama is currently offering the QNAP TS-228A 2-Bay NAS bundled with two 4TB Seagate IronWolf Hard Drives for $299.99 shipped. Typically picking up everything included in this bundle would run you $400, with today’s offer beating the combined all-time lows by $50 and marking the best value to date. QNAP’s 2-bay NAS is a notable option for configuring daily backups with a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB slots, and up to 112Mb/s transfer speeds. Throw in the 8TB worth of storage included here, and you’ll be well on your way towards building out a media server and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

For those in search of a more affordable way to kickstart a home media or backup server, Synology’s new DS220j NAS may very well do the trick at $170. We found it to be a compelling option for just that use case in our hands-on look earlier this spring.

If the featured package isn’t cutting it for you, we’ve spotted some other ongoing deals that are worth a closer look. Right now you can still save up to $150 on Synology DS1019+ NAS bundles at new all-time lows on top of a $120 discount on Intel’s latest NUC 10 Mini PC.

QNAP 2-Bay NAS bundle features:

The TS-228A 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP is a lightweight yet powerful NAS designed for private cloud and home entertainment. Equipped with a Realtek RTD1295 quad-core processor, the enclosure provides home users with powerful features including snapshot-based backup, file synchronization, and private cloud services. It streams photos, music, and videos to multiple devices such as smart TVs, music players, and game consoles with energy-saving and quiet operation.

