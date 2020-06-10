RYOBI’s self-propelled 21-inch electric lawn mower is $379 (Reg. $500)

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 21-inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $379 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but trends around $500 typically. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. This model offers a 21-inch blade width that’s powered by RYOBI’s 40V battery. It’s also a self-propelled model, which is a particularly notable upgrade less often found on electric lawn mowers. Provides up to 35-minutes of runtime. Ships with a 6Ah battery and a wall charger. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $80 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout!

Looking for more power? RYOBI’s more robust riding lawn mowers are also on sale with a fully-electric design. Deals start at $1,999 with free shipping for all. Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on energy-saving accessories and more.

RYOBI 21-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower features:

RYOBI is leading cordless innovation with the introduction of the RYOBI 40-Volt 21 in. SMART-TREK Self-Propelled Mower. This self-propelled mower features SMART TREK technology that adapts to the user’s walking speed and has rear wheel drive for increased traction when mowing your yard.

