ViewSonic’s 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor hits $570 (Save $210), more from $120

Amazon is currently offering the ViewSonic ELITE 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor for $569.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $780, today’s offer is good for a $210 discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. ViewSonic’s ELITE monitor comes equipped with a battlestation-worthy 1440p panel with 144Hz refresh rate. NVIDIA G-SYNC support ups the ante for your gaming needs and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut makes it a solid option for creative uses, as well. There’s also built-in multicolor LEDs on the back to add some ambiance into your setup. Alongside DisplayPort and HDMI ports, you’ll also find a 3-port USB hub and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 260 customers. Head below for more from $120.

Other monitor deals include:

For more ways to expand your battlestation, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide. There you’ll find a collection of Razer headsets, keyboards, and more from $20, alongside additional discounts on other peripherals and more.

ViewSonic ELITE 27-inch 144Hz Monitor features:

Built for multi-display gaming setups and content creation, the ELITE XG270QG 27″ 16:9 144 Hz G-SYNC IPS Monitor from ViewSonic uses a virtually borderless design on three sides, which helps to maximize your viewing experience while minimizing frame distractions. This display is further strengthened by coverage for 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

