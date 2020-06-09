Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Headset hits new low at $90 ($40 off), more from $35

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Headset packs 7.1-channel virtual surround sound backed by THX audio. Cooling gel-infused cushions aim to keep extended gaming sessions comfortable and a retractible microphone blocks out background noise for clear communication. Chroma lighting rounds out the notable features, allowing this headset to integrate with the rest of your battlestation. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional deals from $35.

Other PC gaming deals at Amazon

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing the Razer Huntsman Tournament Keyboard on sale right now, which has dropped to $130. That’s on top of CORSAIR’ M65 Elite gaming mouse at a new all-time low of $35 and even more deals in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Headset features:

The kraken ultimate comes equipped with THX game profiles that provides battle Royale fans with the definitive audio experience. Hear the unfair advantage firsthand and be the last man standing with the Razer Kraken Ultimate. Armed with THX Spatial Audio, a highly tuned noise-canceling mic, and long-lasting comfort to provide the ultimate competitive gaming audio experience.

