Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo Wall Clocks fall to best prices in months from $27

- Jun. 11th 2020 8:09 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Wall Clock Disney Mickey Mouse Edition for $39.99 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and comes within $2.50 of the all-time low from January. Amazon’s Wall Clock pairs with a variety of its Echo speakers and brings visual alerts to timers thanks to its built-in 60 LED display alongside showing the time. It’s a nifty companion to your Alexa devices and unique addition to your smart home. Plus, this version sports a fun Mickey Mouse design that’s a must-have for Disney fans. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for another Echo Wall Clock deal.

If you can live without the Disney-inspired design, then the standard Echo Wall Clock at $26.99 is worth a look. Marked down from $30, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since February and comes within $3 of the 2020 low. Looks aside, the functionality is identical to the Mickey Mouse model, giving you an Alexa-enabled clock for less. With over 4,000 customers having left a review, over 60% have agreed on a 4+ star rating.

Those in the Assistant world hoping to enjoy some time-based functionality won’t want to miss out on the discounted Lenovo Smart Lock. Right now it’s marked down to $50, saving you 36% in the process. Find even more in our smart home guide.

Disney Echo Wall Clock features:

Disney Mickey Mouse Edition helps you stay organized and on time. Easy-to-read analog clock with iconic design cover shows the time of day. Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device. Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

