Amazon is now offering series of notable deals on the popular Green Toys line. One standout here is the Green Toys Airplane at $6.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $9 and $15, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last year and is the best we can find. Made of 100% “earth friendly materials,” Green Toys are as popular with the kids as they are environmentally-conscious. Features here include a spinning propeller, two wheel landing gear, and an easy to grasp shape that “helps improve the pincers grip of your child.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 happy parents. Head below for more discounts on Green Toys.

More Green Toys Deals:

Note: Some of the deals below require purchasers to clip an on-page coupon, so watch out for those on some of the listing pages below.

Outside of today’s popular Green Toys deals, Disney is now offering 30% off official Pixar collectibles as well as a very notable BOGO promotion on a wide range of plush characters. You’ll also want to check out our latest LEGO coverage including building kits on sale from $13, the new 480-piece Iron Man Helmet set, and our hands-on review of the LEGO Fiat 500. While these options might not be 100% recycled like today’s lead deals, you’ll find loads more environmentally-friendly discounts in our daily Green Deals roundups.

More on the Green Toys Airplane:

Safe Airplane Toy: this toy air transport is made using 100% earth friendly materials. Uses 100% recycled plastic milk jugs that save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Contains no BPA, phthalates or PVC; safe for earth as well as your child

Earth-Safe Packing: just like environment-friendly materials used in the making of this toy, packing too has been done keeping in mind the safety of the environment. The toy has been packed with recyclable materials and soy inks for ecological safety

