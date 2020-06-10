The 100% recycled Green Toys Airplane now $6 at Amazon + more up to 40% off

- Jun. 10th 2020 1:33 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering series of notable deals on the popular Green Toys line. One standout here is the Green Toys Airplane at $6.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $9 and $15, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last year and is the best we can find. Made of 100% “earth friendly materials,” Green Toys are as popular with the kids as they are environmentally-conscious. Features here include a spinning propeller, two wheel landing gear, and an easy to grasp shape that “helps improve the pincers grip of your child.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 happy parents. Head below for more discounts on Green Toys.

Note: Some of the deals below require purchasers to clip an on-page coupon, so watch out for those on some of the listing pages below.

Outside of today’s popular Green Toys deals, Disney is now offering 30% off official Pixar collectibles as well as a very notable BOGO promotion on a wide range of plush characters. You’ll also want to check out our latest LEGO coverage including building kits on sale from $13, the new 480-piece Iron Man Helmet set, and our hands-on review of the LEGO Fiat 500. While these options might not be 100% recycled like today’s lead deals, you’ll find loads more environmentally-friendly discounts in our daily Green Deals roundups

  • Safe Airplane Toy: this toy air transport is made using 100% earth friendly materials. Uses 100% recycled plastic milk jugs that save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Contains no BPA, phthalates or PVC; safe for earth as well as your child
  • Earth-Safe Packing: just like environment-friendly materials used in the making of this toy, packing too has been done keeping in mind the safety of the environment. The toy has been packed with recyclable materials and soy inks for ecological safety

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
