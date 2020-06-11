Samsung’s rotating Sero AirPlay 2 4K TV sees first discount at $350 off, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Samsung TVs with prices starting at $300 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. One highlight is the unique previous-generation Samsung Sero 43-inch Rotating TV at $1,649.99. Down from its typical $2,000 going rate, today’s offer is one of the very first times we’ve seen it on sale and is a new all-time low. Standing out from pretty much every other TV on the market, Sero’s 4K display has the ability to rotate between a typical landscape orientation and a portrait one for watching TikToks and other vertical video content. There’s also built-in streaming functionality alongside Airplay 2, SmartThings support, Alexa and Assistant integration, and more. Three HDMI inputs are then joined by two USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, and more. Samsung TVs are highly-rated overall and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More deals can be found below.

Be sure to shop all of the other Samsung TV deals in the 1-day sale right here before it’s too late. Some models have sold out, so if there’s one that catches your eye, better act fast as these are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on several options. Some models come in certified refurbished condition and are backed by 90-day Samsung warranties, alongside 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Shop all the deals here.

More for ways to give your home theater an upgrade, Sonos Playbase continues with the AirPlay 2 trend of the featured deal and is also on sale right now. Currently marked down to $526, that’s a savings of $173 and a new all-time low. Find more in our home theater guide.

Samsung Sero 43-inch TV features:

Enjoy your favorite mobile content without black bars with the Samsung The Sero LS05T 43″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. This TV has a 42.5″ LCD panel that rotates to accommodate portrait and landscape content from your favorite media sources and incorporates Motion Rate 120 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. It is compatible with the HDR10 HDR format to provide a wider color gamut with compatible content and source equipment for more vivid images.