After first being announced over a year ago, Samsung’s much-anticipated Sero 4K TV is now available for purchase in the United States. You may have recalled this bit of news from 2019 as Samsung made waves with its unique rotating display that can show content in both landscape and portrait modes. The integrated rotating motor makes it one of the most unique offerings on the market today and certainly a refreshing departure from the usual TVs we’ve seen in recent years. Hit the jump for full pricing, availability, and more.

Samsung Sero arrives with a rotational display

Looking to capitalize on the amount of video in the world shot in portrait mode, the Samsung Sero arrives with a fully motorized rotational display. It’s designed to take those tough to watch portrait videos and put them in their natural vertical environment.

Gamers will also be able to play smartphone titles in their native portrait view, which is an exciting proposition.

One of the more interesting features is a slanted base, which is propped up by a stand in the back. This makes the Sero more reminiscent of some Bang & Olufsen offerings we’ve seen over the years than anything else. I’d venture to say it’s just as much furniture as it is a TV.

Specs crammed into a 43-inch display

Design aside, there’s still a lot to like about the Sero, including its 4K and HDR-enabled display. However, some will be disappointed to see that Samsung settled for a 43-inch model. However, it’s safe to say that the first-generation Sero is mostly a confirmation of an idea, and going with a larger panel may have been a stretch given the motor requirements.

Samsung is also bringing its popular SmartThings platform to the mix here, offering integrated controls for various smart home devices. As Apple is ratcheting up its HomeKit offerings in partnership with other brands, this is a move that makes total sense on Samsung’s part. It’s also compatible with AirPlay 2, so you’ll be able to stream content over from compatible iOS and Mac devices.

Here’s a look at other notable specs on the Samsung Sero:

2 HDMI inputs

Motion Rate 120 technology

Quantum HDR

Quantum Processor 4K

Film Mode

Dolby audio

Multiroom Link

Bluetooth headset support

Wi-Fi Direct

Pricing and availability

The new Samsung Sero TV is available for purchase today with a list price of $1,998 at various retailers like Amazon and others. You can check out the entire list of specs and additional details over on this listing page.

