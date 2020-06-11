It’s now time to round up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one convenient collection. While yesterday’s 50% off sale on KORG music production apps is still alive and well, we are now ready to add to the list with today’s new App Store deals. Highlights on sale right now include titles like Studies, Life Lists: List Organizer, Tipsy – Fun Tip Calculator, KORG iMono/Poly, and more. Jump below the fold for a complete look at today’s best.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remove Objects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Even Steven Word Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Studies: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG cortosia: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tipsy – Fun Tip Calculator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Steel RPG Elite: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: KORG iMono/Poly: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nutrients – Nutrition Facts: $5 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac/PC Pro: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Vertigo Racing: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $9 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AR-kid: Space: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Studies :

Some things in life just have to be memorized. Facts, formulas, words, pictures, dates, procedures, even names and faces. Everything you do includes information that needs to reside in your head. Studies can help with that. Studies is a flashcard app for the serious student. It’s a tool to extend your knowledge, and it doesn’t matter what you want to learn — medicine, law, language, history, driving, fine art, music, martial arts — from simple day-to-day tidbits, to knowledge of life changing importance. Studies is an app to help you achieve your learning goals.

