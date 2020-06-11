Today’s Best Game Deals: Ni no Kuni $20, Animal Crossing New Horizons $55, more

- Jun. 11th 2020 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo’s eShop is now offering Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for $19.99. Regularly as much as $50, this one sells for $30 on Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ni no Kuni is like a gorgeous anime film brought to life in video game form with the “animation storyboarded and created by the legendary Studio Ghibli.” This is a LEVEL 5 RPG with beautiful visuals, hundreds of creatures to battle, and an interesting storyline. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Bastion, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Cat Quest, LIMBO, Super Meat Boy, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, and much more. We also have all the summer digital PlayStation and Xbox sales available below as well as the wide-ranging Nintendo summer sale, PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and more. 

Digital/Summer Sales:

Today’s best game deals:

Crossplay comes to No Man’s Sky ahead of PC and Xbox Game Pass debut

New Destiny 2 content arrives today as Bungie sets roadmap through 2022

Final update for Battlefield V is here with new maps, weapons, vehicles, more

Need for Speed Heat will offer PC, PS4, and Xbox cross-play starting tomorrow

Lost-lost SimRefinery game from the SimCity developers now playable online

EA is launching 25+ games on Steam, EA Access coming this summer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard