In today’s best game deals, Nintendo’s eShop is now offering Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for $19.99. Regularly as much as $50, this one sells for $30 on Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ni no Kuni is like a gorgeous anime film brought to life in video game form with the “animation storyboarded and created by the legendary Studio Ghibli.” This is a LEVEL 5 RPG with beautiful visuals, hundreds of creatures to battle, and an interesting storyline. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Bastion, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Cat Quest, LIMBO, Super Meat Boy, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, and much more. We also have all the summer digital PlayStation and Xbox sales available below as well as the wide-ranging Nintendo summer sale, PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales:
- Nintendo summer sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of titles
- Sony Days of Play Sale up to 50% off games, and more
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $25 (Reg. $45)
Today’s best game deals:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $55 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor $4 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest $3 (Reg. $13)
- LIMBO $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Super Meat Boy $8 (Reg. $15)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $7 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- FIFA 20 $10 on PSN (Reg. $25+)
- Or $18 on Xbox
- Battlefield 4 Premium $10 (Reg. $40)
- Forza Horizon 4 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus extra 5% off with a Target RedCard
- Borderlands GOTY Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Trials of Mana $40 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 from $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Or $20 on Xbox
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $20 (Reg. $30)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $15)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 via PSN
- Madden NFL 20 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Frostpunk $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom (physical) $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
