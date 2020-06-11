In today’s best game deals, Nintendo’s eShop is now offering Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for $19.99. Regularly as much as $50, this one sells for $30 on Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ni no Kuni is like a gorgeous anime film brought to life in video game form with the “animation storyboarded and created by the legendary Studio Ghibli.” This is a LEVEL 5 RPG with beautiful visuals, hundreds of creatures to battle, and an interesting storyline. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Bastion, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Cat Quest, LIMBO, Super Meat Boy, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, and much more. We also have all the summer digital PlayStation and Xbox sales available below as well as the wide-ranging Nintendo summer sale, PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and more.

