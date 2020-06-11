Save up to 50% on Western Digital and SanDisk hard drives, microSD cards, more

- Jun. 11th 2020 7:49 am ET

Feature
0

Amazon and Best Buy have kicked off a 1-day sale discounting a selection of Western Digital and SanDisk storage. Free shipping is available for Prime members at Amazon, or on orders over $35 at Best Buy. Headlining is the WD 4TB My Cloud Personal Storage for $159.99 at Amazon. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the lowest price in 2020 so far. Featuring 4TB of storage, WD’s My Cloud is a mix between a typical desktop hard drive and a NAS. A built-in Gigabit Ethernet port means you’ll be able to access the files from anywhere and even automatically backup your devices over the network. Having earned best-seller status, it carries a 4/5 star rating from 625 customers. Head below for some other top picks starting at $8.

Other highlights include:

For more ways to outfit your desk setup, be sure to swing by Nomad’s latest sale that’s taking 20% off sitewide on its popular leather-wrapped Apple accessories and more. Then head on over to our Mac accessories guide for additional ways to save.

WD 4TB My Cloud Personal Storage features:

Work with your files on the road via this My Cloud Home personal storage device. Mobile, desktop and web-based apps let you access to up to 4TB of files from anywhere there’s an internet connection. This My Cloud Home personal storage device plugs directly into your Wi-Fi router for convenient centralized file storage and backups.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

SanDisk

SanDisk
WD Western Digital

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go