Save up to 50% on Western Digital and SanDisk hard drives, microSD cards, more

Amazon and Best Buy have kicked off a 1-day sale discounting a selection of Western Digital and SanDisk storage. Free shipping is available for Prime members at Amazon, or on orders over $35 at Best Buy. Headlining is the WD 4TB My Cloud Personal Storage for $159.99 at Amazon. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the lowest price in 2020 so far. Featuring 4TB of storage, WD’s My Cloud is a mix between a typical desktop hard drive and a NAS. A built-in Gigabit Ethernet port means you’ll be able to access the files from anywhere and even automatically backup your devices over the network. Having earned best-seller status, it carries a 4/5 star rating from 625 customers. Head below for some other top picks starting at $8.

Other highlights include:

For more ways to outfit your desk setup, be sure to swing by Nomad’s latest sale that’s taking 20% off sitewide on its popular leather-wrapped Apple accessories and more. Then head on over to our Mac accessories guide for additional ways to save.

WD 4TB My Cloud Personal Storage features:

Work with your files on the road via this My Cloud Home personal storage device. Mobile, desktop and web-based apps let you access to up to 4TB of files from anywhere there’s an internet connection. This My Cloud Home personal storage device plugs directly into your Wi-Fi router for convenient centralized file storage and backups.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!