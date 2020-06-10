Nomad takes 20% off leather Apple accessories and more for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day quickly approaching, Nomad has kicked off a new 20% off sitewide sale on its collection of popular Apple accessories when code DADSNGRADS has been applied at checkout. Shipping varies per order and some exclusions do apply. One highlight is the 10W Base Station Stand at $79.96. Down from $100, today’s offer marks the very first time we’ve seen it on sale since launching at the beginning of the year and lets you pocket $20 in savings. Sporting an aircraft-grade aluminum frame completed by a padded leather charging surface, Nomad’s Base Station Stand is an elegant way to keep your smartphone refueled. It packs up to 10W speeds, ensuring that Android devices can take advantage of fast charging while iPhones can enjoy 7.5W refuels, as well. An included 18W USB-C wall charger and cable rounds out the notable features. Rated 5/5 stars from 75 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Other notable Nomad deals include:

Much in the same vein as Nomad’s lineup of premium accessories, we recently took a hands-on look at Moshi’s stylish IonGo 5K Duo charger. This portable power bank comes equipped with built-in Lightning and USB-C cables, alongside a leather-wrapped design. Get all the details right here.

Nomad Base Station Stand features:

Base Station Stand is a dedicated one-device charger. Its design eliminates the hot spots and dead zones commonly found in multi-device chargers. Two high-output 10W wireless charging coils provide fast wireless charging to your iPhone, AirPods Pro, AirPods, or any other Qi-compatible device. Phones are held upright while charging to easily view the screen in either portrait or landscape orientation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!