Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 256GB hits new Amazon low at $500 (Save $250)

- Jun. 12th 2020 1:04 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch 256GB Tablet with S Pen for $499.99 shipped. Having dropped from $750, today’s offer is good for a $250 discount, beats our previous mention by $29, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with a 10.5-inch sAMOLED screen, Samsung’s Galaxy S4 also rocks expandable microSD card storage and three built-in speakers. Samsung DeX functionality is in tow, which allows you to convert the tablet into a full-blown computer for when you’re done using it to watch videos. And the added S-Pen helps you unlock your creativity or be a master notetaker. Over 775 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you plan on using the Galaxy Tab S4 for more work-related endeavors, it might be worth supplementing the package with Samsung’s Book Cover Keyboard. Adding this into the mix not only protects the tablet, but also offers a full keyboard for stepping up your productivity. 

This morning we spotted a pair of Samsung power banks starting at $40 alongside Amazon’s ongoing Galaxy smartphone sale from $450. That’s on top of all the deals that are still live on productivity apps, games, and other software for your Android device.

Galaxy Tab S4 features:

Explore, work and watch your favorite shows on a clear and stunningly brilliant screen. Transform your Galaxy Tab S4 into a PC experience with the taskbar you’re used to with the revolutionary DeX. Create a PowerPoint presentation and revise budgets in Excel at your favorite café. Then edit, sketch and capture inspiration with the included S Pen. And using far-field mics, you can even control your Tab S4 from a distance with Google Assistant.

