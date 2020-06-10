Amazon launches Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale: S20+ $200 off, more from $450

Today Amazon has kicked off a series of deals on Samsung Galaxy headsets including the latest and greatest models, as well as some more budget-friendly offerings. Shipping is free across the board and all of the devices are unlocked to work with multiple carriers. One highlight is the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB Smartphone for $999.99. You’d normally pay $1,200, with today’s offer matching the second-best we’ve seen to date and coming within $50 of the all-time low. Touting a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, Samsung has included 5G connectivity, four rear cameras with 30x Space Zoom, and up to 34-hour battery life. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 275 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more top picks as well as additional details.

Another highlight from Amazon’s batch of discounted Android smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite at $449.99. Having launched back in April, today’s offer shaves $200 off its usual price tag, beats the previous discount by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Galaxy S10 Lite is aimed at providing a more affordable Android experience centered around a 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED display, 4,500 mAh battery, and 128GB of storage. Samsung also delivers a triple-camera array with 48, 5MP macro, and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Samsung Galaxy deals over at Amazon for more ways to get in the Android game at a discount. There’s additional bundles including Galaxy wearables, true wireless earbuds, and more. Then once you’ve found the right device, check out all of the ongoing deals we’ve found on Android apps and games.

More details on Samsung’s Galaxy S20+:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

