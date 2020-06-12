Samsung’s new 10000mAh power banks fall to Amazon lows from $40 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Samsung power banks headlined by the 10000mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger for $63.99 shipped. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $7, and marks a new low. Equipped with an internal 10000mAh battery, this power bank can refuel most flagship devices several times over. A built-in Qi charging pad can deliver both 10W and 7.5W outputs, and a 25W USB-C port offers quick wired charging. As a new release, reviews are still rolling in, but the previous-generation Samsung power bank is well-reviewed. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the 10000mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Charger for $39.99. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s discount slashes off 20% and marks a new low. Featuring the same 10000mAh battery as the lead deal, this more affordable counterpart ditches the wireless charging tech while retaining the 25W USB-C output.

Today’s power bank deals follow up Amazon’s ongoing Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale, which is discounting a selection of handsets from $450. One highlight is the new S20+ at $200 off, and more.

Samsung 10000mAh 25W Portable Qi Charger features:

Recharge both wired and wireless devices with this 10,000mAh 25W USB Type-C Wireless Portable Power Bank from Samsung. The power bank features two USB Type-C ports and a built-in Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. This gives you the ability to recharge up to three devices simultaneously, spanning a wide array of categories, such as wireless headphones, smartwatches, and smartphones.

