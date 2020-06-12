Harman Kardon’s high-end Citation Tower speakers are up to $2,000 off today

Harman Kardon is now offering its smart premium Citation Tower speakers (pair) for $999.99 shipped. Regularly $3,000, this is up to $2,000 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Amazon’s best price has them sitting at $2,100, for comparison sake. If you’re looking for a major audio upgrade and some serious floor standing speakers, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a deeper deal than this. The Citation Tower system provides a 2-channel stereo experience in a flame-retardant wool fabric exterior, all controllable via the full-color LCD touch screen. However, with Google Assistant built-in, you can also just bark orders at your new wireless setup and have access to over “300 music services/high-definition streaming through Chromecast.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if the high-end Harman Kardon option is overkill for your needs, give the Polk Audio floor standing speakers a look. The Polk Audio T50 comes in at $119 a side and carries solid ratings, effectively saving you hundreds of dollars in the process. Just don’t expect to get the high-end audio and built-in Google Assistant like on the Citation Towers.

For more audio solutions, swing by today’s Marshall roundup for speaker deals from $200 and be sure to check out the brand’s big boy Woburn Speaker with Chromecast and AirPlay while it’s $100 off. JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 is still on sale and you’ll find even more options right here.

More on the Harman Kardon Citation Tower:

Treat yourself to concert-quality stereo sound plus hands-free help around the house with this pair of black Citation Tower 200W Floorstanding Speakers from Harman Kardon. Three-way in design, each speaker incorporates a 1″ tweeter, two 4″ woofers, and an 8″ subwoofer, delivering 200W of continuous power. Google Assistant and a series of built-in microphones enable you to search for movies, TV shows, and more with just your voice. Bluetooth is onboard for wireless audio streaming from compatible devices such as smartphones and tablets.

