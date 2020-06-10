JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker on sale from $123.50 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.95 shipped in several colors. Also available at B&H as well as Target, with RedCard holders having the ability to drop the price to $123.49. Typically selling for $180, today’s offer is good for an up to 31% discount, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low. JBL’s Charge 4 pairs an IPX7 waterproof design with dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound” that you can listen to pretty much anywhere. So whether you plan on chilling poolside this summer or just want a speaker to serenade you on the patio, look no further. Battery life clocks in at 20-hours, ensuring you can rock out all day long and can even be used to refuel your phone with a built-in 2.4A USB port. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

Save even more by opting for the previous-generation JBL Charge 3 speaker instead. You’ll still enjoy the IPX7 design and 20-hours of playback, but for $25 less, will miss out on the improved sound quality and other premium features. In terms of the latter, one exclusion here is JBL’s Connect+ functionality, which allows you to sync Charge 4 with multiple speakers from the brand.

The ongoing Bose speaker sale is still live and full of various offerings starting at $149, including a portable AirPlay 2-enabled model. That was followed up by yesterday’s Marshall Woburn speaker discount, which shaves $100 off its usual price. Find those and more in our portable speaker guide.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

