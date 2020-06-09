Marshall’s mammoth Woburn Speaker has Chromecast + AirPlay: $400 (Save $100)

- Jun. 9th 2020 2:58 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Marshall Woburn Multi-Room Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker for $399.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is neck-and-neck with some of the best pricing we’ve tracked recently. This large-and-in-charge speaker is equipped with all sorts of connectivity features. Examples include everything from Chromecast to AirPlay, Spotify Connect to Bluetooth, and the list goes on. Seven one-touch presets allow you to quickly queue up your favorite “artists, albums and playlists on Spotify or internet radio stations.” Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Reduce spending by $150 when opting for Marshall’s Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $250. I went hands-on with this model and found it to have a high-quality build and stellar battery life. It’s become a frequent poolside companion. Check out the full review to learn more.

Prefer Bose’s signature sound? Swing by yesterday’s roundup of speakers to score one from $149. Those looking for earbuds can snatch up a fresh deal on AirPods which brings them down to $130.

Marshall Woburn features:

  • Connect wirelessly with chrome cast built-in, Spotify connect, airplay or Bluetooth, or go wired with a 3. 5mm jack or RCA cord
  • Seven one-touch presets. This speaker gives you immediate access to artists, Albums and playlists on Spotify or internet radio stations
  • Using multiple Marshall multi-room speakers you can wirelessly play different songs in each room or bring it all together and play the same song throughout the entire home

Marshall

