Marshall’s new Monitor II ANC Headphones return to low at $280, more from $70

- Jun. 12th 2020 10:03 am ET

0

Amazon is discounting a collection of Marshall retro headphones and speakers headlined by its Monitor II Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones at $279.99 shipped. Saving you $40 from the going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen this pair of cans on sale and matches the all-time low. With active noise cancelling leading the way, you can also count on up to 45-hours of audio playback per charge. That’s on top of a leather-wrapped design, built-in Google Assistant, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable Marshall deals include:

On top of all of today’s vintage-inspired speakers, we’re also seeing Apple HomePod at $200, saving you $99 from the going rate. That’s on top of all the other discounts in Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale.

Marshall Monitor II ANC Headphones feature:

Active noise canceling technology that continuously pinpoints and measures ambient noise in order to block out the things you don’t want to hear. Now you can focus on what matters most – the music. Up to 30 hours of wireless playtime with active noise cancelling and 45 hours without noise cancelling

