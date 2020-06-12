BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Stand for $17.49 shipped. Regularly $30, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Amazon’s listing is still up at $30 for comparison sake. This is a universally-sized layered wood headphone stand that shows off your cans perfectly and has very little branding to get in the way. This model is built of “real wood” with each layer “bent over time to form it’s appealing shape and beautiful wood grain.” While positive, ratings are thin on this particular model. But Deco Gear has plenty of highly-rated offerings on Amazon. More details below.

With today’s discount, the Deco Gear model above becomes one of the most affordable wood headphone stands there. But if the wooden design isn’t overly important to you, give The Anchor a closer look. One of our favorite options in the price range, Elevation Lab’s The Anchor solutions are some of the best out there and start at just $14 with solid reviews from thousands. They stow your cans safely under a desk or on the wall, leaving your desktop completely clutter-free, unlike today’s lead deal.

However, our headphone stand buying guide is a must-see. We detail a number of notable options you’ll definitely want to take a quick look at before making a decision. As for headphones themselves, there are some great Powerbeats Pro deals live right now plus even more in our headphones deal hub.

More on the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Stand:

Enjoy this quality, universally-sized stable wooden headphone stand, made for standard headphone sizes from brands like Beats Audio, Klipsch, Audio Technica, Logitech, Sennheiser and many more. Provide yourself peace of mind! This stand eliminates the risk of your headphones falling off your desk and breaking, as well as cord entanglement. The classic design will fit beautifully in any room. It does not stretch or alter the shape of the headband.

