Heading into the weekend, Best Buy is back with its latest 3-day sale, offering a variety of discounts on Apple gear, smart home accessories, and more. Running through Sunday, shipping is free across the board on orders over $35. Leading the way is Apple HomePod at $199.99. Down from $299, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen in months. With the ability to control smart home devices, enjoy hi-fi playback from Apple Music, and more, HomePod is a compelling smart speaker for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add in other enticing features like AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Or if you have two, they can be paired for stereo playback. Learn more in our hands-on review. Be sure to hit the jump for all of our other picks from the Best Buy 3-day sale.

Another highlight from the sale is Powerbeats Pro at $199.95, which has been matched at Amazon alongside its place in the Best Buy sale. Having dropped from $250, today’s offer comes within $12 of our previous mention and matches the Amazon all-time low. Sporting the popular true wireless design, Powerbeats Pro deliver up to 9-hours of playback per charge, or up to 24 with the case. Sweat and water resistance ensures they can tag along on runs, and Apple’s H1 chip brings fast pairing into the picture. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 10,000 customers and you can learn more in our review.

Be sure to shop the rest of the Best Buy 3-day sale for even more discounts on Apple must-haves, smart home tech, and more. Then once you’ve found all of your favorite deals, go swing by our Apple guide for even more offers. This morning Woot kicked off an Apple sale of its own, which has some pretty steep discounts that are worth a closer look, including the beloved 12-inch MacBook.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a breakthrough speaker that senses its location and tunes the music to sound amazing wherever you are in the room. Together with Apple Music, it gives you access to over 45 million songs. And with the intelligence of Siri, it’s a helpful home assistant for everyday tasks, and for controlling your smart home accessories – all with just your voice. Welcome HomePod.

