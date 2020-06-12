Control TP-Link’s 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip with Alexa at $28 (30% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $27.99 shipped when code 30KASASTRIP has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with three individually-controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa smart power strip arms your smart home with the ability to control multiple lamps and more. It works without a hub, and still features Alexa and Assistant voice control out of the box alongside scheduling functionality and more. There’s also two 2.4A USB ports for charging smartphones and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Light Switches for $44.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $70, the bundle just recently fell to $55 and is now down the extra $10. In total you’re saving 35% and marking a new all-time low. Here you’ll find much of the same smart home functionality as the lead deal, just in the form of three in-wall light switches. Over 610 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

This morning we spotted a series of rare discounts on Philips Hue outdoor lights, including the Lily starter kit at $270 and more from $40. With warm weather now hitting much of the country, it’s a great time to bring some ambient lighting into your outdoor space. Shop all the deals right here.

TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

With independent control of 3 devices and extra USB ports to charge 2 others, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights. Remotely control each outlet with the Kasa smart app or use voice commands with Alexa, Google assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

