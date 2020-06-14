iPad mini 5 returns to Amazon all-time low at $349 (Save $50)

- Jun. 14th 2020 10:09 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $349 shipped in all three colors. Down from its $399 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad mini packs a 7.9-inch Retina display, new A12 chip + M12 coprocessor, and more into an ultra-portable form-factor. Other staples of the Apple tablet ecosystem round out the notable features, like Touch ID and Apple Pencil compatibility. In our hands-on review, we praised its design, noting that iPad mini is a great option “when portability matters most.” Head below for more.

Keep your new tablet protected while out and about by using some of your savings to score this highly-rated case for $11 at Amazon. Sporting sleep and wake functionality, this case touts space gray stylings to pair perfectly with the iPad mini 5. Plus, it has a back protected for nearly 360-degrees of protection.

Don’t forget to shop Best Buy’s latest Apple 3-day sale before all the deals are gone, including HomePod back at $200. That’s on top of all the other deals you’ll find in our Apple guide, like an exclusive offer on iPad mini 4, up to $99 off Apple 10.2-inch iPad, and more.

iPad mini 5 features:

iPad mini is beloved for its size and capability. And now there are even more reasons to love it. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 7.9″ Retina display with True Tone. And Apple Pencil support, so you can capture your biggest ideas, wherever they come to you.

