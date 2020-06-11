Apple’s cellular iPad mini 4 128GB drops to $449 with our exclusive discount

Wellbots has teamed up with 9to5 to offer our readers an exclusive discount on Apple’s previous-generation iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB in various styles for $449 shipped when code 9TO5DEAL has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $479, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen this year. While it’s not the latest and greatest, there’s still plenty to like about iPad mini 4. Powered by an A8 chip, the Retina display, TouchID, and up to 10-hours of battery life per charge are just some of the most notable features. Plus with built-in cellular capabilities, you’ll be able to browse the web and enjoy other content while away from Wi-Fi. Learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Over at Amazon, we’re tracking a $50 discount on Apple’s latest iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB for $629. Down from $679, today’s price cut matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen this year. Here you’ll keep the 7.9-inch screen, but with an A12 chip and more. We noted its compact design excels “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

iPad mini 4 features:

iPad mini 4 has a gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina display, yet it’s only 6.1mm thin and weighs just 0.65 pounds, making it small enough to hold in one hand. It has a powerful A8 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture, advanced iSight and FaceTime HD cameras, Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, iCloud, the breakthrough Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and up to 10 hours of battery life. It also includes great apps for productivity and creativity. And there are even more incredible apps available in the App Store.

