Hoover’s ONEPWR FloorMate washes and vacuums your floors for $150 (Reg. $200+)

- Jun. 15th 2020 4:03 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate Cordless Wet Vacuum (BH55210) for $149.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $300, it has sold for closer to $250 over the last several months and is now at the lowest price we can find. Walmart is currently charging $199. This cordless cleaner vacuums and washes your hardwood, tile, and laminate floors at the same time. It can even refresh area rugs and the like. This model features a removable rechargeable ONEPWR 3.0Ah battery and ships with a charger, multi-purpose brush roll, storage tray, measuring cup, and 8-ounces of cleaning solution to get you started. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Walmart customers. More details below.

If your wet vacuum needs won’t require a full-on Hoover option, the Swiffer WetJet is a great solution for giving your hard floors a refresh. Coming in at a fraction of today’s lead deal, this $28 wet vacuum starter kit from Swiffer carries solid ratings and includes 10 WetJet wood cleaning cloths as well as some Quickdry solution.

We also have some great deals on robot vacuums right now including Roborock’s S6 Smart Vacuum and the iRobot’s Roomba i7+. But if you prefer an upright, you’ll find a series of ongoing Dyson deals starting from $136 right here.

More on the Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate Cordless Wet Vac:

For one-step cleaning on multiple sealed surfaces including hardwoods, tile and laminate. Delivers cord-free convenience powered by the removable and rechargeable ONEPWR 3. 0 Ah Battery. Gently washes & scrubs to loosen debris and clean multiple floor types.  Picks up wet & dry messes while helping floors dry faster than conventional cleaning methods. Includes 3. 0 Ah Battery, Charger, Multi-Purpose Brush roll, Storage Tray and Measuring Cup, and 8-ounces of solution.

