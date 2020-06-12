Save $195 on Roborock’s S6 Smart Robot Vacuum at its second-best price yet

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S6 Smart Robot Vacuum for $454.92 shipped when code ROBOROCKS6 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $650 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous for the second-best price to date. As one of Roborock’s most capable robotic vacuums, S6 comes equipped with laser-guided navigation, mopping capabilities, and more. A 3-hour runtime and 2000Pa suction system ensures it can tackle cleaning up most sized homes. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 960 customers. More below.

If you’re more of an iRobot fan, we’re seeing several of the brand’s high-end robotic vacuums on sale right now. You can grab the new Roomba s9+ at an Amazon all-time low following a $300 discount, as well as the iRobot i7+ starting at $499. Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more household essentials, kitchen upgrades, and more.

For the latest and greatest from Roborock, don’t forget to check out the brand’s new S6 MaxV robotic vacuum that was just announced earlier this spring. It stands out from other options on the market with a built-in camera and AI-driven navigation.

Roborock S6 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night.

