KIND’s 32-pack of Nut Butter Filled Bars drops to under $19 today (Reg. $30+)

- Jun. 15th 2020 2:11 pm ET

Amazon is now offering a 32-pack of KIND Nut Butter Filled Bars (Creamy Peanut Butter) for $18.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular delivers showing up at your door. With no genetically engineered or artificial ingredients, these gluten-free KIND bars are a more healthy choice when it comes to snacks. Each bar contains 5-grams of protein and comes in at 170-calories. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just keep in mind, you can score the standard KIND bars for less, like this Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 12-pack for under $14. There clearly aren’t as many pre-packaged bars in this pack, but they have even less sugar, more protein, and are an Amazon best-seller.

We also have 240-servings of Optimum Nutrition’s Creatine Powder to supplement your diet at 50% off today as well as a host of wireless workout companion deals in our headphone deal guide including the new Powerbeats Pro colors.

More on the KIND Nut Butter Filled Bars:

  • KIND has always been committed to bringing you wholesome and delicious snacks.
  • The first and predominant ingredient in all of our snacks will always be a nutrient-dense food like nuts, whole grains or fruit.
  • No genetically engineered ingredients
  • We use high-quality, delicious ingredients that taste good, energize you and help keep you satisfied.

