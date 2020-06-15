Score a certified refurbished Sonos Play:1 on sale for $99 (Orig. $199)

Sonos is currently offering its Play: 1 Smart Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $99 shipped. Originally selling for $199, today’s offer saves you upwards of 50%, is $20 under the typical refurbished price tag, and matches our previous mention for one of the best discounts this year. Sonos Play:1 delivers everything you need to start a whole home music setup. You’ll be able to stream from Apple Music, Spotify, and more. Plus, if you already have a Sonos Beam, you’ll be able to pair two of these speakers to achieve a surround sound setup. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Includes a full 1-year warranty. More details below.

Use your savings from today’s deal to grab this highly-rated wall mount for $20 at Amazon. If you plan on picking up a pair to leverage in your home theater, picking up one of these for each speaker is a great way to round out your setup.

With Father’s Day around the corner, you can also save on Alexa-enabled smart speakers in Amazon’s latest sale. That’s on top of Assistant smart home deals, and everything else you’ll find in our relevant guide.

Sonos Play:1 Speaker features:

The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom. Pair two Play:1s in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use them as home theater surrounds with Playbar, Playbase, or Beam.

