Microsoft’s new Surface Go 2 sees first cash discount to $513, more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Go 2 Intel Pentium/8GB/128GB for $512.95 shipped. Typically fetching $550, today’s offer is the very first cash discount we’ve seen since it was released back in May and is subsequently a new all-time low. Equipped with a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, Surface Go 2 enters as one of Microsoft’s latest machines geared towards students or anyone who doesn’t need a high-end machine. Alongside a USB-C port, there’s 8GB of RAM to ensure it can keep up with multitaskers and 128GB of solid-state storage. Reviews are still coming in, but you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other Microsoft deals at Amazon:

Surface Go 2 features:

New Surface Go 2 is perfectly portable, with a bigger 10.5” touchscreen, better resolution, and long battery life designed to keep up with you and your family. Use it like a laptop or tablet for everyday tasks. Surface Go Type Cover and Surface Pen sold separately.

