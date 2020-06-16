Aukey’s Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard sees 33% discount to new low at $20

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Bluetooth Aluminum Keyboard for $19.79 Prime shipped when code PEPRPO7H has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats the previous all-time low by a few cents, and is the best to date. Aukey’s compact keyboard sports a full aluminum build with Bluetooth connectivity in tow for a cable-free setup. Battery life clocks in at around 1-month per charge and you’ll find a Mac as well as PC-friendly keyboard layout for using with a variety of devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alternatively you could grab this well-reviewed alternative at Amazon for $17. Going with this keyboard ditches the aluminum design of the featured Aukey model, but keeps the same compact design and carries an even higher 4.7/5 star rating from over 735 customers.

Those in the market for something a bit more novel won’t want to miss out on this artisan vintage-style mechanical keyboard at $183. That’s on top of battlestation-worthy peripherals including Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate Mouse bundle, which includes $200 worth of gear for $130.

Aukey Bluetooth Aluminum Keyboard features:

Charge the KM-B9 with the included USB cable, pair a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device with the keyboard, and select your device operating system on the keyboard (by pressing “Fn” and “Q/W/E”). The keyboard has Mac-friendly brightness adjustment function keys and Command key, traditional media control keys (play/pause, next/previous track, volume up/down), and convenient text-editing shortcuts (copy, paste, and cut).

