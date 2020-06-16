Echo Spot hits all-time low at $50, more Alexa-enabled devices from $25

Amazon offers Echo Spot for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and down $40 from our previous mention. This is a solid option if you want to bring Amazon’s smart home system to various places in your house. Particularly, as a clock on your nightstand. It’s received solid reviews at Amazon and we agreed in our hands-on. Hit the jump for additional deals, including a notable 1-day sale at Woot on previous-generation Echo devices.

Today only, Woot is discounting a number of Amazon’s first-party smart home Alexa-enabled devices. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 3rd generation Echo Dot for $24.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for up to $50 at Amazon, although it’s currently marked down to $30. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers.

Echo Spot features:

Echo Spot is designed to fit anywhere in your home. Use 2nd generation far-field voice recognition to watch video flash briefings, see music lyrics, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.

Echo Spot connects to Alexa, a cloud-based voice service to play music, read the news, answer questions, set music alarms, control smart home, and more

Just ask to play a song, artist, or genre, and see lyrics with Amazon Music. Also, stream music and books from Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Audible.

