NZXT’s back at it again, this time with a limited-edition Rainbow Six Siege case made on the company’s H510 platform. Partnering with Ubisoft, NZXT is launching the CRFT 06 H510 Siege, which is the “perfect tactical deployment for fortifying your position in Rainbow Six Siege.” As the sixth entry into NZXT’s limited-edition series of gaming products, this case brings the “iconic in-game barricade to your gaming station.” It has an illuminated 6 Logo on the front panel, a special-edition breeching puck, and more.

Rainbow Six Siege is still one of the most-played MMO games on the market right now. NZXT noticed this, and even has a few Siege players around the office, according to the press release. This limited-edition case will only have 500 made, meaning it’ll be pretty hard to get your hands on.

The case features an illuminated 6 Logo on the front panel, the side panels are designed to replicate the in-game wall barricade, and the NZXT Puck, which is designed to hold your headphones, looks like a breaching charge and has another 6 Logo on it.

“We are very honored to be working with Ubisoft to create an H510 based on the immensely popular Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” says Johnny Hou, founder, and CEO of NZXT. “Around our offices, Rainbow Six Siege has a passionate group of players. That is why we consulted with them when designing this latest CRFT product to ensure that this would be a case that fans appreciate.”

NZXT’s H510 case is perfect for your mid- to large-sized computer builds

While the NZXT H1 is designed for more compact builds (like my own,) the H510 is perfect for those who want something a bit bigger. Designed to use mini-ITX, micro-ATX, or ATX motherboards, the H510 has plenty of room for just about anything you could want to include in a build.

On the top, you’ll find a USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-A and USB-C port, an all-steel construction, and tempered glass on the side panel to show off your build. There is a simplified water-cooling installation method that uses a removable bracket for both all-in-one coolers like NZXT’s own Z-3 system, or even works if you decide to go with a custom loop. The wire management is easy-to-use and ensures a clean build guaranteed.

Pricing and availability

The NZXT CRFT 06 H510 Siege Case will retail for $249.99 shipped and is limited to 500 units, so if you want one, be sure to act fast.

