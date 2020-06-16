Scoop up these PowerA Switch accessories while they’re up to 25% off

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller in Pokemon Ultra Ball for $37.49 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Even if you’re not a huge Pokemon fan, there’s a lot to like about this controller. Not only is it much more affordable than Nintendo’s Pro Controller, it uses AA batteries, paving the way for quick replacements so you don’t get stuck without power. Each time batteries have been swapped, owners can anticipate up to 30-hours of juice. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more PowerA Switch accessories on sale.

More PowerA accessories on sale:

Today’s sale expands upon the deals we unraveled over the weekend where we found quite a few PowerA accessories marked down by 25% off. Oh, and don’t forget that Nintendo has released a free workout game for Switch. Check out our coverage to learn more.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller from the Poke ball series. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features an Ultra ball design, motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect playtime) or add your own rechargeable batteries. Can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo NFC. Not for use with Joy-Con only games.

