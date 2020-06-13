Amazon’s PowerA accessory sale levels up your Nintendo Switch for 25% off

Today we’ve found a wide variety of PowerA Switch accessories marked down by 25%. Our top pick from the sale is PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller in Pokemon Graffiti for $37.49 shipped. That’s $12+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $1. This cost-conscious alternative to Nintendo’s Switch Pro controller offers unique styling that shows off your love for Pokemon. It’s powered by two AA batteries and is said to deliver 30-hours of gameplay before you’ll need to swap them out. This offering is a great way to boost comfort and ergonomics if you’ve been relying on Joy-Con controllers. PowerA backs this controller with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more PowerA accessories on sale.

More PowerA accessories on sale:

Now that you’re stocked up on accessories, it’s time to peruse our roundup of Nintendo’s eShop summer sale. There you’ll save up to 50% off hundreds of games including first-party titles ranging from Donkey Kong to Mario.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller features:

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International – two-year warranty – register at PowerA.Com

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!