Amazon’s PowerA accessory sale levels up your Nintendo Switch for 25% off

Today we’ve found a wide variety of PowerA Switch accessories marked down by 25%. Our top pick from the sale is PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller in Pokemon Graffiti for $37.49 shipped. That’s $12+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $1. This cost-conscious alternative to Nintendo’s Switch Pro controller offers unique styling that shows off your love for Pokemon. It’s powered by two AA batteries and is said to deliver 30-hours of gameplay before you’ll need to swap them out. This offering is a great way to boost comfort and ergonomics if you’ve been relying on Joy-Con controllers. PowerA backs this controller with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more PowerA accessories on sale.
More PowerA accessories on sale:
- Enhanced Switch Wireless Controller: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Wireless GameCube Switch Controller: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Switch Starter Pack: $112.50 (Reg. $150)
- Wired Stereo Gaming Headset in Pikachu Gold: $30 (Reg. $40)
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller features:
- Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
- Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
- Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
- Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International – two-year warranty – register at PowerA.Com
