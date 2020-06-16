Nintendo has now released a new free Switch game to help folks stay active at home. While it might not be as fully-featured as the nearly impossible-to-get Ring Fit Adventure and peripheral (here’s our hands-on review), the new Jump Rope Challenge is a great little workout game that won’t cost you a nickel. More details below.

FREE Switch game – Jump Rope Challenge:

The Nintendo Switch has been hard enough to get on its own over the last few months, but if you do have one, there’s a nice free Switch game waiting to keep you active at home. Jump Rope Challenge is available as a free download on the eShop right now if you want to give it a go.

The free Switch game is a simple one that was developed by a few of Nintendo’s developers from home. Nintendo said it was created in Japan as a way to add some “quick and fun physical movement” into the dev’s daily lives and is now available to all Switch owners. Well, almost all Switch owners. You will need a standard Switch with the detachable Joy-Con to make the whole thing work properly, as opposed to the all-in-one Switch Lite console.

Jump Rope Challenge presents players with a simple interface with an adorable avatar emulating your jumps. An on-screen counter keeps track of your progress, while an overview screen tallies your stats by day, and that’s about it. Simple, effective, and completely free.

There’s also a nice little multiplayer mode where another avatar and a real-life player can join alongside you for motivation or some fierce competition.

Lastly, Nintendo has also made it so those unable to jump, either for health reasons or out of consideration for your neighbors below, can still play. According to Nintendo, “players can bend their knees or move their arms to play the game without creating any noise.”

Download for FREE now:

Jump Rope Challenge is available right now as a free download on the eShop. According to reports, the game is a limited-time-only release. That means you’ll have to scoop it up before September, or you might lose your chance altogether.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it might not be the free Switch game everyone would have wanted, it will undoubtedly help some folks stay active at home and nicely supplements the ongoing summer sale. Whatever it takes to keep us moving while we are all stuck at home is a good thing right now, adorable jumping bunnies and virtual skipping ropes included. The limited-time nature of the freebie is a bit odd, but the 78MB download is probably worth space it takes up in your Switch game library anyway. So you might as well scoop it up now and decide later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!