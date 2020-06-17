Eagle Creek’s Packable Daypack drops to $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $32), more

Amazon is offering the Eagle Creek Packable Daypack in two color options for $22.36 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $32, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack feature a spacious interior to store essentials as well as your 15-inch MacBook. It’s also great for storing away with a packable design. Better yet, it features cushioned and breathable shoulder straps for additional comfort. This style would be great for school, hiking, traveling, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with 150 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Update 6/17 @ 1:23 p.m.: We’ve now spotted the Timbuk2 Unisex Never Check Expandable Backpack for $119.40 shipped. That’s $79 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another great deal is the Eagle Creek Wayfinder Backpack in the color black or blue that’s marked down to $55.30 shipped. Regularly this backpack is priced at $79. It’s also lightweight and perfect for outdoor adventures this summer. Rated 4.6/5 stars with reviews still coming in.

Eagle Creek Packable Daypack features:

PROTECTION: Armed with two-way lockable zippers on the main compartments and two central lock points, this backpack will keep all your belongings safe and secure.

CONVENIENCE: The pack-in pockets allow for this backpack to be folded in on itself for convenient packing giving freedom to any and all travelers.

COMFORT: Built with breathable mesh shoulder straps allowing for all day wear without worrying about any sweat marks on your shirt.

