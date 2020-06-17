Emerson packs HomeKit into its Sensi Touch Thermostat at $116.50 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $116.45 shipped. Typically fetching $149, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Emerson’s thermostat is a versatile option for expanding your smart home thanks to support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Alongside voice command support, you’ll be able to leverage smartphone control for setting schedules and tying the Sensi Touch into automation. Or if you’d prefer to adjust temperature settings right from the thermostat itself, there’s a built-in touchscreen display. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,800 customers. More details below.

Save even more when you opt for Emerson’s standard Sensi Themostat instead. This option still delivers a similar overall feature set with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, but lacks the more modern touchscreen design. Though at $95, it’s a notable option for budget-conscious buyers.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

