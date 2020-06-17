All of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled wall clocks on sale, including Mickey from $27

Jun. 17th 2020

Amazon offers its Echo Wall Clock for $26.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag. Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock delivers a dedicated wall-mounted timepiece which includes integrated Alexa features. It shows timers within the digital 60 LED display, while also delivering a more traditional analog design as well. You can also use it as a traditional Alexa device, calling out commands, controlling your smart home, and more. Check out our hands-on review for more, where we called it a “really delightful product.” Rated 3.6/5 stars. Amazon’s other popular Alexa-enabled wall clocks are also on sale below.

Are you a Mickey Mouse fan? The Disney-inspired version of the Echo Wall Clock is also on sale at $39.99. That’s a savings of 20% from the usual $50 price tag and a match of our previous mention. You’ll get many of the same features found in the lead deal above, but with a Mickey Mouse theme.

You can also save on the Citizen Smart Wall Clock as well at $63.99. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag. You’ll find many of the same features noted above, but with a more classic design.

Make sure to check out Amazon’s Father’s Day sale for more deals on Alexa-enabled devices. You’ll find just about every smart speaker Amazon makes discounted during this event.

Echo Wall Clock features:

  • Echo Wall Clock helps you stay organized and on time.
  • Easy-to-read analog clock shows the time of day.
  • Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device.
  • Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.
  • Requires a compatible Echo device, including Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, or Echo Input.

