Up to 60% off kids’ toys at Amazon: Calico Critters, Fingerlings, more from $5

- Jun. 17th 2020 8:50 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Calico Critters, Cry Babies, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings across the board. With deals starting from under $5, you’ll find a host of toys and collectibles from Calico Critters, Cry Babies, Disney, WowWee, and much more. Whether you’re looking for something for the kids or to cross some kids’ birthday gifts off your list, now’s your chance. Dancing plush characters, dolls, Fingerlings, loads of Calico Critters playsets, and even some Hello Kitty toys grace today’s Gold Box. Head below for a closer look and some of our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

We also still have a series of notable deals live on on the popular Green Toys starting from $6, as well as a series of family card and board games from just $5 including a series of classics. Or get the kids into coding with LEGO’s new Mindstorms Robot Inventor kit with iPhone support.

More on the Calico Critters Rabbit Family:

  • Includes mother Heidi, father Harlin, sister Bell, and brother Skip
  • All come with removable detailed clothing, have jointed arms and legs, and heads that turn
  • Heidi and Harlin Hopscotch Rabbit measure approximately 3” tall. Bell and Skip Hopscotch Rabbit are approximately 2.25” tall
  • Can be used independently or with all Calico Critters houses
  • Mix and match with other Calico Critters play sets to create a whole Calico Critters village!

