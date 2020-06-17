Get in the Wi-Fi 6 game for $93.50 with NETGEAR’s 4-Stream Router (Save 37%)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR 4-Stream RAX15 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $93.44 shipped. Normally selling for $150, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 37%, beats our previous mention by $6, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. NETGEAR’s router offers an affordable way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 while enjoying up to 1.8GB/s speeds and a 1,500-square foot range. It’s a great option for smaller homes or setups driven by internet service plans under 500Mb/s. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 3,600 customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t think four Ethernet ports will be enough, a great way to use some of your savings would be to grab NETGEAR’s 5-port switch at $16. I’ve used this model in the past, and it’s a solid option for wiring up smart home hubs and any other gear in you setup. Most other customers seem to think so too, with over 2,500 shoppers having left a 4.6/5 star rating.

We’re also still seeing some additional ways to upgrade your home internet, headlined by the ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at $330, or $70 off the going rate. You could also opt for Linksys Velop 802.11ac system, which includes two nodes and is on sale for $250.

NETGEAR RAX15 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR 4-stream AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 router, built with the latest-generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, provides greater capacity to handle more devices on your network and speeds up to 1.8 Gbps, ensuring that you can enjoy blazing-fast Internet connections on all your devices. This next-generation router is recommended for a small to medium home, up to 1500 sq. ft., with 20 or more connected devices.

